$1-trillion digital economy by 2022: Govt to discuss roadmap with IT leaders

Added by Indo American News on June 12, 2017.
Business
New Delhi: Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference on the achievements of the Ministry during 3 years of NDA Government, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Kamal Singh(PTI5_23_2017_000057B)

The information technology (IT) industry, which is reeling under pressures from key Western markets, will have a formal meeting with the Centre to discuss various problems that have reportedly resulted in job losses across the sector, a senior government official said.

In separate letters to top IT officials, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s additional secretary Ajay Kumar wrote that the government is organising a high-level roundtable with select industry leaders for developing the roadmap towards the Centre’s target of having a $1-trillion digital economy by 2022. The meeting, which is expected to be held on June 16, will be chaired by IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Credit: indianexpress.com

