$1-trillion digital economy by 2022: Govt to discuss roadmap with IT leaders
The information technology (IT) industry, which is reeling under pressures from key Western markets, will have a formal meeting with the Centre to discuss various problems that have reportedly resulted in job losses across the sector, a senior government official said.
In separate letters to top IT officials, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s additional secretary Ajay Kumar wrote that the government is organising a high-level roundtable with select industry leaders for developing the roadmap towards the Centre’s target of having a $1-trillion digital economy by 2022. The meeting, which is expected to be held on June 16, will be chaired by IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Credit: indianexpress.com