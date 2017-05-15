11 PIOs in Forbes list of best venture capitalists

NEW YORK: Eleven Indian-American investors feature in Forbes magazine’s annual list of the 100 best venture capitalists who are behind some of the highest-returning investments in the technology sphere.

‘Midas 2017’ comprises the 100 best venture capitalists in the world, taking into account a five-year look-back at a partner’s portfolio, with exits by IPO or acquisition of $200 million or more and private holdings that raised money at valuations of $400 million or more over that time period.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com