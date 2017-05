11-year-old stuns experts showing toys can be turned into ‘weapons’

An 11-year-old “cyber ninja” stunned an audience of security experts Tuesday by hacking into a teddy bear via Bluetooth to show how interconnected smart toys “can be weaponised”.

American wunderkind Reuben Paul may still be only in 5th grade at his school in Austin, Texas, but he and his teddy bear Bob wowed hundreds at a timely cyber security conference in The Netherlands.

Credit: www.livemint.com