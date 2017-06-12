12 Indian-origin MPs in House, Keith Vaz returns for 8th term

LONDON: A record 12 Indian-origin MPs won seats in the House of Commons after a tense night of UK election+ in which no party won a majority. All 10 sitting Indian-origin MPs+ held on to their constituencies whilst two Indian-origin first-timers made it to the House.

International development secretary Priti Patel, 45, of Ugandan-Gujarati heritage, retained her seat in Witham, a working-class heartland, with a comfortable majority of 18,646.

