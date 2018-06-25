15 places to visit in the beautiful valleys of Lahaul-Spiti

The district of Lahaul-Spiti is a cold desert area as it hardly gets any rain. So places to visit in Lahaul-Spiti have a unique terrain that is exciting and adventurous. Mountain ranges here are bare, bereft of any vegetation. As you drive up and down the Trans-Himalayan range, you see the region’s stunning landscape. Snow is a common feature here and some peaks never let it go, no matter what season it is. Tourist places in Lahaul-Spiti are known for their enchanting character, as they are extreme and mostly rare from every other place in India. For example, try the stunning Spiti Valley Trek. The rivers swiftly flow at the base of these mountains, carrying the water formed by melted snow. The sky here has a special shade of blue that you don’t get to see elsewhere, especially in the cities. Complementing the blue sky well are small, beautiful meadows of the valley. Colourful Buddhist flags can be seen fluttering in the breeze, indicating the culture of the land. Large prayer wheels and stones carved with the Buddhist mantra ‘Oṃ maṇi padme hum’ can be seen at the entrance of many villages. When you reach a village, you might wonder how these communities live in such isolation. Nonetheless, there are many places to visit in Lahaul-Spiti.

