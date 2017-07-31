17 Things to do in Bhutan

Nestled in Eastern Himalayan range, the tiny landlocked Kingdom of Bhutan is the first and only carbon negative nation in the world! This is where you can breathe the purest air on the earth. A picture perfect setting of valleys, mountains, forests and snow peaks is an ordinary feature in the Land of Thunder Dragon. Buddhism is a way of life for the society which emphasizes on Gross National Happiness (GNH) instead of measuring GDP. Thimpu the capital, Paro, Punakha and Punshotling make up the prime cities where roads are recent phenomenon. The main streets of Bhutan are filled with traditionally dressed locals, crimson robed monks and tourists. Lush green pristine countryside is dotted with villages and dzongs where people go about their life as if it was 17th century. The serenity is maintained by kingdom’s strict tourist laws. The tourism is controlled in Bhutan where westerners have to pay tourist tax of $250 per day. We Indians are blessed to enter the kingdom without visa and there no additional taxes. So take advantage of the liberal policy and get on the plane to Paro. On a clear day you might be rewarded with the mighty Mount Everest! Embark on an epic journey and get transported in time. Here is to Eternal Bhutan!

Credit: www.happytrips.com