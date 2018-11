1st T20I: India beat West Indies by five wickets, take 1-0 lead



KOLKATA: India ended a four-match winless run against the West Indies with a five-wicket victory that came on the back of debutant Krunal Pandya’s flourish and Dinesh Karthik’s poise on Sunday.

This was India’s first win against the World T20 champions since 2014, spanning five matches.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com