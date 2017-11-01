Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

2.8 million TB cases in India, but WHO notes higher funding

Added by Indo American News on November 1, 2017.
Saved under Health
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
India accounted for 33% of global TB deaths among HIV-negative people, and for 26% of the combined total of TB deaths in HIV-negative and HIV-positive people.

India accounted for 33% of global TB deaths among HIV-negative people, and for 26% of the combined total of TB deaths in HIV-negative and HIV-positive people.

Following a 2012 decision to mandatorily notify TB cases, India has registered a 37% jump in cases between 2013-16, shows a new global TB report released by WHO, which also takes note of the Indian government’s moves towards increased funding for TB elimination.

At 27.9 lakh, India’s TB incidence in 2016 was down marginally from the previous year’s 28.4 lakh. The number of TB-related deaths was 4.35 lakh. down 15% from 5.17 lakh.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *