2.8 million TB cases in India, but WHO notes higher funding

Following a 2012 decision to mandatorily notify TB cases, India has registered a 37% jump in cases between 2013-16, shows a new global TB report released by WHO, which also takes note of the Indian government’s moves towards increased funding for TB elimination.

At 27.9 lakh, India’s TB incidence in 2016 was down marginally from the previous year’s 28.4 lakh. The number of TB-related deaths was 4.35 lakh. down 15% from 5.17 lakh.

Credit: indianexpress.com