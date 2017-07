2 Indian-Americans To Be Honoured With Great Immigrants Award

NEW YORK: Indian-Americans, Adobe chief Shantanu Narayen and former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, are among 38 immigrants to be honoured this year for their role in helping advance the country’s society, culture and economy.

Shantanu Narayen and Vivek Murthy will be honoured with the prestigious ‘Great Immigrants’ annual award on US’s Independence Day on July 4.

Credit: ndtv.com