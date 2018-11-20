2019 Tiger Ball Kicks Off

Celebrating Asia Society’s 40th Anniversary in Houston & Honoring Phoebe and Bobby Tudor

HOUSTON: The Who’s Who of Houston’s international scene gathered to kick off fundraising on November 8 for the 2019 Tiger Ball, which will celebrate Asia Society’s 40th anniversary in Houston and will pay homage to founding board member Barbara Bush.

The 2019 Tiger Ball will also celebrate honorees Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, longtime supporters of Houston’s arts and culture institutions. Other pillars of Houston’s philanthropic scene will be at the helm of this year’s Ball, including the honorary co-chairs, The Honorable and Mrs. Hushang Ansary, Maria and Neil Bush, and Molly and Jim Crownover, as well as the co-chairs Michelle and Hector Herrera and Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron.

The Kick-Off was held at Wiess House, the official Rice University presidential residence, hosted by Rice President David Leebron and First Lady Y. Ping Sun. City Kitchen catered the elaborate feast, which spanned several rooms and featured pork banh mi sliders, wonton tostadas, sesame glass noodle salad with grilled beef flank steak, banana leaf-wrapped striped bass, and several dessert offerings, including mango tapioca shooters, mocha cardamom brownies, and mini chai creme brulee tarts.

More than 150 gathered, including Sushila and Durga Agrawal, Eddie Allen, Nancy Allen, Muffet Blake, Diane Lokey Farb, Lily and Charles Foster, Barbara and David Gibbs, Ellen Gritz and Mickey Rosenau, Duyen and Marc Nguyen, astronaut Soichi Noguchi, Davana and David Petree, Nathalie and Charles Roff, Ashok and Sheela Rao, David Ruiz, Sue and Randy Sim, Madeline and Brian Spector, Cyvia Wolff, and artists Ayomi Yoshida and Bidou Yamaguchi (she has an eponymously named installation on view through January 13 at Asia Society, and he had an exhibition in winter of 2014-15).

The Tiger Ball is Asia Society’s largest annual fundraiser and is one of Houston’s most prestigious society events, raising in excess of $1 million to support the organization’s educational and cultural programming. The tradition began in the 1990s and has grown over the years in both size and scope. This year’s gala, with Chevron as Presenting Sponsor, is scheduled for Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Center’s iconic home at 1370 Southmore at Caroline in the heart of the Houston Museum District.

About Asia Society Texas Center:

With 13 locations throughout the world, Asia Society is the leading educational organization promoting mutual understanding and strengthening partnerships among the peoples, leaders, and institutions of Asia and the rest of the world. Asia Society Texas Center executes the global mission with a local focus, enriching and engaging the vast diversity of Houston through innovative, relevant programs in arts and culture, business and policy, education, and community outreach.