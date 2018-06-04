MFAH- Home Page
22-year-old Indian-American running for California governor

Added by Indo American News on June 4, 2018.
Photo courtesy: Twitter

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old Indian-American IT professional, who has thrown his hat in the ring for the post of California governor, is drawing attention for more than one reason.

Shubham Goel, a techie with roots in Uttar Pradesh, is drawing more and more eyeballs to his campaign blitz. He is there on the streets with his megaphone, talking to crowds and passersby on why he’s the right guy to succeed Democrat governor Jerry Brown, who served two four year terms. Shubham is making use of the latest virtual reality technology to interact with people. “I think virtual reality technology will change the world and solve educational issues in California,” he told TOI.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

