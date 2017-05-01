26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed to remain under house arrest for 90 days more

LAHORE: Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed will remain under house arrest+ here for 90 days more after the expiry of his three-month detention period tonight.

Pakistan’s Punjab government on Sunday decided to extend the duration of the house arrest of Saeed and his four aides under the country’s anti-terrorism act and the notification for it will be issued soon, an official of the Punjab government’s home department told PTI.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com