3 Community Organizations Partner to Present Workshop on Diabetes & Yoga

By Sachin Dabir

HOUSTON: Sewa International along with Houston Durgabari Society & VYASA organized a free community workshop – “Manging Diabetes – How Yoga is better than exercise” on Augsugt 5th. It was attended by over 60 people and was conducted by Dr. Ulupi Choksi who has been practicing for the past 30 years along with Vijay Jilledimudi of Vyasa.

The workshop started with Mr. Jaideva Goswami of Durgabari welcoming the participants and informing them about Houston Durgabari Society. Thereafter Sachin Dabir of Sewa & Vijay Jilledimudi of VYASA talked briefly about the activities of their respective organizations. Nikhil Jain introduced Dr. Choksi. It was heartfelt to see three of the active community organizations joining hands to bring this program and the community members responding so well.

Dr. Ulupi Choksi gave a presentation on yoga therapy as a treatment protocol for diabetes, a global pandemic. She outlined eight major causative defects in the human system—and how yoga therapy addresses each of these defects. Dr. Choksi stressed that lifestyle changes in diet, exercise and the deep relaxation of major organs through yoga can arrest pre-diabetes or even reverse diabetes. Chronic stress, she said, from the demands of modern life causes serious, has deleterious effects on the human body. However, yoga therapy is an effective treatment for stress whether you have diabetes or not. Vijay Jilledimudi showed various Asanas that are useful in managing lifestyl. Audience was thrilled to practice few Asnanas along with Vijay.

On the related topic, Nikhil Jain of Sewa shared about the upcoming Stop Diabetes Movement (SDM) Yoga camps being conducted by the certified therapist and medical doctors. These camps provide holistic approach to managing Diabetes through Yoga and diet control. Several participants registered for the upcoming SDM camps on site itself.

A big thank you to Dr. Choksi, Vijay and all the volunteers of these 3 organizations starting with Nirmalya Roy, Jaideva Goswami, Nikhil Jain, Anuja Deshpande, Amita Dabir, Sripriya Jyosula, Padma Reddy for putting things together. The workshop ended with nutritious snacks & tea served to everyone.

About the upcoming SDM Yoga camp :

The SDM yoga camps have been extremely successful with over 150+ participants already have attended these in Houston during the past 1 year. The ten-day camp includes daily yoga routine, lectures from doctors and specialist on diabetes, stress, food habits, and how to manage demanding lifestyle in a better way. Sewa & VYASA are conducting the next set of camps in Katy, Sugarland & West Houston simultaneously, from Sep 8th to Sep 17th. These camps are free of charge, they have a deposit which is refunded once participants complete all the sessions.

For more information and to register please contact info-sdm@sewausa.org or (713)834-4909 / (281) 546-8202. The last day to register for the camp is August 28th, 2017.

Sewa USA is 501 (c) (3) Hindu faith-based non-profit, charitable organization.

All donations (cash, cars, clothes, securities, etc.) are tax-deductible. (Tax Id# 20-0638718).

Sewa serves humanity regardless of race, religion, color, gender or nationality.