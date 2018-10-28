Atul Gawande, Divya Nag and Raj Panjabi make it to Time’s most-influential ‘Health Care 50’ US list

HOUSTON: Three Indian-Americans have been named in the Time magazine’s 2018 list of the 50 most influential people whose work is transforming healthcare in the US.

The three Indian-Americans included in the list are Divya Nag, Dr Raj Panjabi and Atul Gawande.

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com