3 Indian-Americans win primaries in race for US House of Representatives

WASHINGTON: Indian-Americans Hiral Tipirneni, Anita Malik and Sanjay Patel – all from the opposition Democratic party – have won their respective primaries to advance to the US Congressional elections in November.

While Tipirneni and Malik – both women – are running for the US House of Representatives seats from Arizona, a State which is known for its Republican leanings, Patel is seeking to enter the House from the 8th Congressional district of Florida, a traditional swing State.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com