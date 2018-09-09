TravelGuzs- Home Page
3 Indian-Americans win primaries in race for US House of Representatives

Added by Indo American News on September 9, 2018.
Saved under Diaspora
Hiral Tipirneni is running for the US House of Representatives seats from Arizona. (Courtesy: Twitter | @hiral4congress)

WASHINGTON: Indian-Americans  Hiral Tipirneni, Anita Malik  and Sanjay Patel  – all from the opposition Democratic party – have won their respective primaries to advance to the US Congressional elections in November.

While Tipirneni and Malik – both women – are running for the US House of Representatives  seats from Arizona, a State which is known for its Republican leanings, Patel is seeking to enter the House from the 8th Congressional district of Florida, a traditional swing State.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

