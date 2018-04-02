3 most common reasons behind irregular periods

REASONS: The problem of irregular periods is more common than what you think. You will be surprised to know that not some but many women experience irregular periods throughout their reproductive years. According to a 2011 report, published in Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, irregular period is a common condition present in up to 5 percent of adult women.

OLIGOMENORRHEA: Menstruation cycle and balance of hormones are widely affected by our day to day lifestyle habits. Oligomenorrhea is the term for irregular and not totally absent periods. Irregular periods mean a gap of more than 36 days between two menstrual cycles or less than eight cycles per year. Read on to know three most common reasons behind irregular periods.

