30,000 sign petition in support of Indian professionals denied UK visas

Added by Indo American News on May 21, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
The latest crisis involves professionals from countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh entitled to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) or permanent residency status.

Over 30,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the UK government to stop “abusing” a national security clause to deny hundreds of highly-skilled Indian professionals the right to live and work in the country. 

Britain’s newly-appointed Pakistani-origin Home Secretary Sajid Javid told a parliamentary committee this week that he would “urgently” look into some of the cases of extreme hardship while an ongoing UK Home Office review into the cases is completed. 

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com
