30,000 sign petition in support of Indian professionals denied UK visas

Over 30,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the UK government to stop “abusing” a national security clause to deny hundreds of highly-skilled Indian professionals the right to live and work in the country.

Britain’s newly-appointed Pakistani-origin Home Secretary Sajid Javid told a parliamentary committee this week that he would “urgently” look into some of the cases of extreme hardship while an ongoing UK Home Office review into the cases is completed.

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com