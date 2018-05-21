30,000 sign petition in support of Indian professionals denied UK visas
Over 30,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the UK government to stop “abusing” a national security clause to deny hundreds of highly-skilled Indian professionals the right to live and work in the country.
Britain’s newly-appointed Pakistani-origin Home Secretary Sajid Javid told a parliamentary committee this week that he would “urgently” look into some of the cases of extreme hardship while an ongoing UK Home Office review into the cases is completed.
Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com