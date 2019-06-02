3rd Intl Konarak Festival: Dance, Music & Cuisine from Eastern India

SUGAR LAND: The 3rd Annual 2019 Konark Festival in Houston is a Flagship event, filled to the brim with the best of Eastern and Northeastern Indian Classical Dance, Music, and Food. On Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill St., Houston, TX 77057.

East and Northeast part of India is widely considered to be quaint, peaceful and in harmony with nature. Some of the performing arts of this region date back to a thousand years or more. It’s unlikely that Houston has ever seen such a diverse collection of Indian performing arts all unified on a single platform. A multitude of Eastern and Northeastern Indian Classical dances like Odissi, from the state of Odisha; Manipuri, from the state of Manipur; and Sattriya, from the state of Assam performed by talented dancers from India and regional artists will enthrall the audience. Along with the classical dances, traditional folk dances from the same region, a fashion show showcasing local costumes, and live instrumentals on Bamboo Flutes and traditional drums, strings are bound to captivate and entice Houstonians in general and serious art lovers alike. The guests will be able to distinct mouthwatering regional cuisine that you won’t be able to find in any restaurant. Local and regional Chefs will be working hard to deliver traditional fare that both appeases your senses and your heart. You won’t want to miss this for anything!

The event is organized by Odissi Academy. The city of Houston supports this effort with a generous grant through the Houston Art Alliance, so do many other organizations and individual donors.

Odissi Academy is a not-for-profit and 501(c)3 organization dedicated to promoting teaching, coaching, promoting, and performing Indian Classical Dance and Music in the USA.