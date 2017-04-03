40 years of bloodshed has benefitted none, PM Modi to Kashmiri youth

Udhampur (J&K): Sending out a message to the misguided youth of Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said “40 years of bloodshed” has not benefitted anyone and that they should choose tourism over terrorism to ensure the state’s development and well-being.

He again invoked former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s slogan of ‘Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat, Insaniyat (Kashmirism, democracy and humanity)’ and said this “prime motto” will be used for taking the state to new heights of development and “no obstacle can stop us”.

Click here to read more…

Credit:www.livemint.com