5 health tips to prepare yourself for onset of summer

As winter starts to give way to the spring, people struggle to keep pace with the seasonal transition and the potential health risks posed by the change. The onset of a new season can be tricky; it can call for a change in routine, a revamped diet, and a new exercise regimen that suits the weather. Dr. Hariprasad, Ayurveda Expert, The Himalaya Drug Company, shares five tips that will help you stay fit by avoiding diseases and ailments this summer.

Click here to read more…

Credits: indianexpress.com