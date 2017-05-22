5 Things To Know About Reema Lagoo

Veteran actor Reema Lagoo died early on Thursday morning after suffering from a cardian arrest, she was 59. Her family confirmed that she died at 3.15 am on Thursday after suffering a heart attack at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Her son-in-law Vinay Waikul confirmed her death and said, “She was fine but complained of chest pain around 1 pm. We took her to hospital but she dies around 3:15 am after a cardiac arrest.”

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com