‘Trump has no comment’: White House faces heat over Kansas shooting

As Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s family tries to deal with the young aviation engineer’s cold-blooded murder by a hate-driven shooter, questions are being raised about the lack of attention it has received from the White House, especially in comparison to similar circumstances in the past.

Questions are also being raised about why the shooting has not been a bigger news story, given the charged atmosphere of surging social tensions fuelled in part by the Donald Trump administration’s stalled attempts to curtail visits by foreigners from parts of the world it deems a security risk to the United States.

Credit: hindustantimes.com