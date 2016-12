5th Test: Ravindra Jadeja’s Seven Seals 4-0 Series Win For India Vs England

Ravindra Jadeja claimed seven wickets to help India beat England by an innings and 75 runs in the fifth and final Test in Chennai on Tuesday. The thrilling win at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium meant that Virat Kohli’s men become the first Indian team to go unbeaten in 18 matches.

The left-arm spinner ended with career-best figures of 7-48 to bowl out England for 207 runs as the visitors failed to hold on for a draw.