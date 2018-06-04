MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

6 surprising reasons you’re losing weight but not belly fat!

Added by Indo American News on June 4, 2018.
Saved under Health
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

 

6 surprising reasons you’re losing weight but not belly fat!

Despite eating healthy and doing strength and weight exercises, it is sometimes difficult to lose that darn stubborn belly fat. You may reach the desired result but when it comes to belly fat, you may feel disappointed. Indeed, with loss of weight, belly fat is ought to shrink but there is a possibility to lose weight disproportionately!
The reason

There could be a lot of reasons behind a rigid belly fat. Everybody is different and the way you lose weight might also vary from another person. Not many of us know that belly fat can also be a result of stress. This is because when you are stressed, cortisol levels in the body rise, resulting in storage of fat around the belly area.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *