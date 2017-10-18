7 Things You Must Have At Home During The Flu Season

The best means of dealing with flu is to prevent it. The best way to prevent swine flu is to get a yearly flu vaccination. Other easy ways to prevent swine flu include frequently washing hands with soap or hand sanitizer, not touching your nose, mouth, or eyes (the virus can survive on surfaces like telephones and tabletops)staying home from work or school if you’re ill avoiding large gatherings when swine flu is in season. Here are some easy tips you can follow to keep the flu away.

Credit: ndtv.com