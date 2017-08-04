700th Theatrical Presentation of Mahatma Gandhi’s Spiritual Inspiration

HOUSTON: Houston witnessed 700th theatrical presentation, a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and his Spiritual Guide Shrimad Rajchandra, Yugpurush. The Play brought with it a cause for much celebration as a “Certificate of Congressional Recognition” from US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, 18th Congressional District of Texas was presented. Commemorating 150 years of Shrimad Rajchandra, Mayor of the City of Houston, Sylvester Turner, declared July 16th as “Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care Day.” There is no stopping the giant wave of Yugpurush – as it marches forth, awakening audiences with its message.

The Yugpurush – has captivated over half a million viewers through shows in five different languages in over 260 cities globally. The Yugpurush was a heart-touching portrayal of this special bond between Shrimad Rajchandra and Mahatma Gandhi that catapulted him from ‘Mohandas’ to ‘Mahatma’. What began as friendship, progressed to Gandhiji’s proclamation of Shrimadji as his spiritual mentor. The play highlighted the value of expanding one’s capacity to love and give selflessly, respecting diversity, speaking truth, fostering trust, and building lasting communities. It brought to the forefront a powerful experience of looking within, upholding truth and fearlessness, as well as transforming character and consciousness.

Shrimadji’s emphasis on truth, compassion and non-violence in every walk of life, crystallized as the fundamental tenets of Gandhism, which played a significant role in the Indian struggle for independence. In the history of India, the success of Gandhiji’s non-violent struggle as a means of achieving freedom will be engraved in golden letters. Even in the history of the world his unique contributions will be immortalized.

Shrimadji is an inspiration behind a non-profit organization, Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC). It offers service and brings joy to the lives of the undeserved sections of the society. The mission does these through holistic, multi-approach community outreach and development programs designed to provide humanitarian, education, and medical care.