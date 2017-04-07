7th ‘Hindu Youth Awards and Fundraising Gala’ on Saturday, April 22

HOUSTON: The Hindus of Greater Houston (HGH) is proud to announce the 7th ‘Hindu Youth Awards and Fundraising Gala’ on Saturday, April 22, at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir.

The objective of the Youth Gala is to identify and recognize the future Hindu leaders, to encourage them to preserve and persevere its proud legacy, and to groom them with the needed understanding, tools and resources to achieve that goal.

The Hindu youth award allows each of the awardees to share their contribution to the Hindu society while exchanging the experiences with other awardees, thus allowing a stronger and well-knit Future Hindu Leaders of America.

The highlights of the evening would include listening to the inspiring stories of the winning youth and recognizing the donors and organizations for their commitment and support of the important cause and enjoy a cultural program.

The Guest speaker for the evening is the young and well known Poojya Kaivalyamurti Swamiji born and raised in Texas, and currently overseeing the Southwestern United States regional youth activities of BAPS Sanstha.

The chief guest and keynote speaker for the evening is Suhag Shukla, Executive founder, Legal Counsel and Co-founder of Hindu American Foundation, who will inspire and encourage our youth with her inspiring speech.

She will also meet in a youth only session from 5:15-5:45 pm. This year we will recognize six youth who have provided outstanding service to community in education and development of youth.

Hindus of Greater Houston organizes this event every year the last one hosted by Sri. Meenakshi Temple. Smriti Ahuja, an awardee last year says “It was truly an honor receiving the Hindu Youth Award. I am blessed to have been a part of Arya Samaj and a very vibrant Hindu community in Houston which has taught me that wherever we may be in our lives, it is extremely important for us to stay connected to our roots and continue to practice the core values of Hinduism so we can lead by example for the coming generations. I continue to stay engaged with our culture and values at my university.”

Vinod Mantri, HGH joint treasurer, the event chair this year is excited and says: “Given the professionalism, meticulousness in the planning of this event with team BAPS, I am extremely confident with I will come out with flying colors.”

Please save the date, August 22, for our 28th Janmashtami celebrations, a signature event that Hindus of Greater Houston has been celebrating in a grand style.

Hindus of Greater Houston also host and support a variety of events on an ongoing basis, with the generous help of patrons in the community. We are always looking forward to more sponsors and support.

For more information call Vinod Mantri at 281-804-2740 or Richa Dixit at 832.451.7206.