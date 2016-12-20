8 plank variations for a flatter tummy

Plank is an isometric core strength exercise that helps sculpt your waistline and improve your posture. Depending on the type of plank you try, you can also engage your back, arms, shoulders, glutes, and hamstrings. Here are a few plank variations that you can be done in less than 30 minutes.

One of the best ways to strengthen your core is by performing plank exercises. Planks are good because they are not time taking. So if you are short on time don’t skip the strength-training session instead get playful with the plank by doing multitasking variations of this basic move. Gaurav Dass, fitness expert shows us eight plank variations for a stronger core.

Click here for more…