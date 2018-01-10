IAN- Home Page
96 gurdwaras in US ‘ban’ entry of Indian officials

Added by Indo American News on January 10, 2018.
The Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast (SCCEC) and American Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (APGC) have claimed that 96 gurdwaras in the United States have resolved to ban the entry of Indian officials. The ban will apply to nagar kirtans, or religious processions, as well.

The move comes days after 14 gurdwaras in Ontario, Canada, banned the entry of Indian diplomatic officials. The UK-based Sikh Federation has also proposed a similar ban. They, however, later clarified that Indian officials could visit the gurdwaras in their personal capacity.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

