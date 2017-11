A Chinese has a better chance of getting US visa than an Indian

Does the US like the Chinese more than Indians? An Indian applying for a non-immigrant visas to enter the US is far less likely to get it than a Chinese applicant. Visa refusal rate for India is twice as much as for China. And while China’s visa refusal rate has gone down in the past decade, India’s rate has gone up.

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com