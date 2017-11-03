A Chinmaya Spiritual Voice Offers New Study Groups

By Padmashree Rao

HOUSTON: The human quest for happiness is fascinating. Each of us searches for what we think makes us complete – wealth, power, physical comforts, academic achievements, worldly fame, significant relationships, and so on. Often, we wonder why our efforts do not yield that lasting sense of happiness.

In her pravachan in Chinmaya Smriti on Oct. 29, Brahmacarini Shweta Chaitanya of Chinmaya Mission Houston reflected, “We spend so much time catering to the needs of our body, mind, and intellect. Can any of those three be a dependable, secure, constant source of joy? We live with a compromised idea of happiness. Let us make an effort to become close to that great goal of complete happiness. Let us learn to trust, love, and be close to God; let us give time to study and reflect on scriptures; let us develop an intimate relationship with the Supreme. May our efforts become pure seva, and may we lose ourselves in the love for the highest Knowledge that brings true happiness.”

Her clear logic kept the audience very attentive, and her apt, relatable examples from everyday life juxtaposed with ideals showcased by saints and devotees resonated with everyone. She engaged the audience from the beginning of her pravachan with an amusing anecdote about the challenge of cutting a jackfruit with un-oiled hands and made all think again as she concluded with the deeper significance behind that metaphor.

The young Brahmacarini who completed her university studies with a post-graduate degree from Columbia University has also the ability to appeal to youth with her secular exposure and contemporary approach. Thorough yet gentle in her analysis, the young brahmacarini has a strong background having started young at Chinmaya Balavihar Houston. Maturing through a rigorous two-year Chinmaya Vedanta Course at Sandeepany Sadhanalaya, Mumbai, she is equally at home with older adults and their perspectives. Equipped with her practical understanding and the depth of her spiritual self-study, Brahmacarini Shwetaji now offers a valuable forum to delve into Vedantic wisdom.

Offering a Study Group format in two new locations in the greater Houston area – Clear Lake and Katy, Texas, the brahmacarini will initiate study with Tattva Bodha, a text authored by Bhagavan Adi Sankaracarya. The text, which is composed in an interactive question- answer format, addresses the fundamentals of Vedanta, and explores questions about human life and freedom, diversity in creation, and the concept of God. The multi-dimensional personality analysis and a very scientific logic presented in this text make for an interesting and compelling study.

Trained by the Chinmaya Guru Parampara, Br. Shweta Chaitanya will guide the new Study Groups every week at the two locations: On Mondays from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM in Katy (please contact shweta@chinmayamission.org for details about location) and on Thursdays from 7:30 PM to 9 PM in Clear Lake at Ansh Labs, 445 Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77856. Seekers of all faiths are welcome to benefit from this opportunity.

For more information on Chinmaya Mission Houston and its activities visit www.chinmayahouston.org or call Jay Deshmukh 832-541-0059 or Bharati Sutaria 281-933-0233