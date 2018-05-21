A complete guide to the Manali-Leh road trip

This is a road trip that has changed many people’s lives. Passing through two 5000 m and two 4900 m high passes with jaw-dropping views, the Manali-Leh road was built as an alternate to the Srinagar-Leh road. It remains the mecca for bikers and an adventurer’s delight.

Route details

The 474 km long highway begins from Manali and is normally open from June 01 and officially closes on September 15 every year; in practice it remains motorable till the end of October (‘official’ means that the Indian government won’t airlift you if you get trapped in snow).

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com