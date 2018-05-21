MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

A complete guide to the Manali-Leh road trip

Added by Indo American News on May 21, 2018.
Saved under Travel
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

leh

This is a road trip that has changed many people’s lives. Passing through two 5000 m and two 4900 m high passes with jaw-dropping views, the Manali-Leh road was built as an alternate to the Srinagar-Leh road. It remains the mecca for bikers and an adventurer’s delight.

Route details

The 474 km long highway begins from Manali and is normally open from June 01 and officially closes on September 15 every year; in practice it remains motorable till the end of October (‘official’ means that the Indian government won’t airlift you if you get trapped in snow).

Click here to read more…
Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *