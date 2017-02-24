“A Curry on an American Plate” to be Screened to a Limited Audience

HOUSTON: Lake Camp Productions and Next Actor Studio announced that A Curry on an American Plate, the latest film from multiple award-winning filmmaker San Banarje, will be screened on March 5 at the University of Houston Theatre. The film, starring Hollywood actors Rick Fox, Charlie O’Connell, Disney Spain’s Andrea Guasch and Houston-based actors of Indian descent Bud Patel, Meera Nandlal, Christian Bhalla and Prateek Karkal in lead and principal roles, will be screening in different film festivals before an official release.

A Curry on an American Plate was conceived in 2007 by the film’s director San Banarje as a three-story feature about a section of the East Indian community in USA, that’s usually not shown in mainstream cinema. However, in the coming years, the auteur got busy with other productions, including the highly acclaimed thrillers Bodhisattva and The Nowhere Son, both starring the Dadasaheb Phalke winner Soumitra Chatterjee (the muse of Academy Award winner Satyajit Ray), the recently released The Shadow Behind You among others, and the idea of this comedy was pushed to the backburner.

In 2015, upon meeting Houston theatre actor and emcee Bud Patel, who expressed an interest in film production, the project was restarted, with Bud joining in the role of the Indian protagonist of the film as well as an executive producer of the film.

A Curry on an American Plate is a bitter-sweet saga of a dying Indian restaurant whose owner K.G. Patel (Bud Patel) is in dire straits with his personal and financial choices. He is unable to pay his child support on time, he has several collection agencies after him, his restaurant is not profitable and his landlord Mark Berger (Mike Gassaway) has to chase him for rent every month. Exhausted by this monthly cat and mouse game, Mark gives KG 30 days to buy the property or leave the premise. To pick up their business and attract customers, a desperate KG and his restaurant staff add live performance to their menu along with other drastic changes, most of which backfire.

The screenplay is written by San Banarje and Trisha Ray and the director of cinematographer is San Banarje. The production companies involved are Kavish Kruti Production, Lake Camp Productions and Next Actor Studio.

