A Dazzling Diwali Night with India’s Singing Sensations Chandrika & Soumen!

By Vanshika Vipin Varma

SUGAR LAND: Diwali, the ancient ‘festival of lights’, is one of the most significant festivals in the Indian culture. Lights, lamps, fireworks, food and music are all synonymous with Diwali. This year the five day celebratory period began on Monday, November 5 and concluded on Friday, November 9, with the main day for celebration being Wednesday, November 7.

Though people are all prepped up much before the festivities begin, the enthusiasm is seen even after.Diwali Nite 2018 was held to emblazon the illuminating festival on Saturday, November 10 in NOAH’s Event Venue in Sugar Land. MB Entertainment organized the event, and it was their second triumphant show post the Sameer & Dipalee concert held in September this year. Diwali Nite 2018 was a Live musical concert by Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Stars Chandrika & Soumen and a team of musicians from India.

Soumen Nandi, who hails from the eastern state of West Bengal, is a trained classical singer. He has been passionate about music from a the age of six. His victory at the regional Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zee Bangla in 2008 was a stepping stone in his singing career and success followed him thereon. He was amongst the three finalists in Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2009. His fructuous performances helped him bag a number of playback singing opportunities in Bollywood and he was soon honored with awards in this category. Soumen’s versatility in singing made him the most sought after performers on stage across the country. He performed with industry gallants like Music Director Pritam, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Shankar Mahadevan, Abhjit Bhattacharya, Sanjay Chakraborty and the likes. His fan following grew all over the world and he started getting invitations for performing in various countries including USA and Canada. He has also received accolades from seniors and professors in the arena of music for his spontaneity in Indian Classical Raga Music and chord chemistry. Last but not the least, he has been chosen by Zee TV to coach and guide the budding singers, on Indian music.

Chandrika Bhattacharya, yet another stellar singer from West Bengal, is also a Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2017 finalist. Having grown up in an esthetic ambience filled with Rabindra Sangeet, and getting inspiration from her father who was an eminent singer and also from her mother, she took up classical singing at a very tender age of four. Her first solo performance on stage was at the age of fourteen and she has been continuing to perform across the country since then. She is an upcoming playback singer in Bengali Film Industry and has lent her voice to several TV serials as well.

Mousumi Banerjee, the CEO of MB Entertainment helps promote large and small-scale events in the likes of Concerts, Talent shows and Cultural shows across Houston. She has also been persistently supporting non-profit organizations like India House, CRY, SEWA International and presently holds the position of a Director of Indo American Charity Foundation.

The event venue was charmingly bedecked as a bride, coinciding beautifully with the festive theme. The attendees were in for a lot of excitement and entertainment besides the concert itself. Some were seen flocking at the photography kiosk creatively done up by Bijay Dixit, while some others were patiently getting their faces painted.

Henna Shah was the host for the evening and she very beautifully commenced the show by greeting the audience, organizers and sponsors. Chandrika, the first performer, got the audiences groove to her dulcet voice. Her selection of songs for the evening was outstanding and her sweet voice made it amazingly soothing to the ears as she sang Silsila ye chahat ka, Lambi judai , Aaj jaane ki zid na Karo, Naam gum jayega, Dil cheez kya hai, Kuch to log kahege, Lag ja gale, Hame tumse pyaar kitna, Pinga, Mere dholna.

Soumen was the next to sweep the audiences away by their feet as he sang and performed on Soniyo, Naino ki mat suniyo, Ehsaan mera hai. His medley of songs like Phir le aaya dil, mein tenu samjhava, Khamoshiya, Har kisi ko nahi milta and Hum tere bin ab reh nahi sakte was a super-hit. He also beautifully sang a Bengali number and some of Kishore Kumar’s hit songs that got the audiences nostalgic. The audiences were hopping and dancing away as he performed on Bachna e hasino. The delight was apparent amongst the audiences.

Chandrika & Soumen connected really well with the audience and honored the requests that poured in from them. Lip-smacking dinner was catered by Amar’s Indo-European Cuisine. The show went on until past midnight and the crowd was seen whirling and twirling away as the duo performed.

After the event Mousumi Banerjee stated, “Thanks a lot to everyone who attended the event. I hope I was able to bring the joy of the Diwali celebration through this event. We had nonstop entertainment and Soumen & Chandrika rocked the stage. Thanks to all our Sponsors without whom the event would not have been successful. I love to host concerts and such events. Doing little things for the community and making them happy is what MB Entertainment is all about. Looking forward to seeing you all in my future events. Stay tuned for updates”. Grand Sponsors for the event included Omar Saeed Khan & Chandani Mahant from Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Gold Sponsor included Manyavar Mohey USA and Embassy Suites by Hilton Houston Energy Corridor, Supporting Sponsors included Shahid Usmani from Sterling McCall Toyota, Shonali Sreeram, Souvik Dutta and Salil Banerjee. Media Partners included Sangeet Radio, Indo-American News, Voice of Asia, Radio Dabang 99.5, Shoba Joshi – Geetanjali Radio, Meena Datt, NTV Houston and Ticketing Partner Desi Window.

For more information about Mousumi Banerjee Entertainment and future events visit: www.facebook.com/Mousumi-Banerjee-2046130342332317/ or email: mousumib@yahoo.com or call 832-841-5727.