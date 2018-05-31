A Decade of Mentoring People Reveals One Secret: Share!

Click here to see Outreach Events Photo Collage

Click here to see 10th Anniversary Photo Collage

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: The grand hall of the River Oaks Country Club, at the summit of River Oaks Boulevard epitomizes the journey of many of those from the Bayou City who have worked hard to reach the zenith of their own careers and what better place to show the value in sharing these secrets of success?

For the past four years, this has been the place to showcase how the sharing of these secrets and the molding of perspectives can forge a better understanding of the intricacies of life. Thanks to Share Our Secrets Chairman Vivek Mehta, for the fourth year, the River Oaks venue has been available through the generous sponsorship of his firm, Texas Capital Bank along with Andrew Dean of Insgroup and this year, Ulli Krell and Nathan Perry of The Cincinnati Insurance Companies.

SOS marked its tenth year at the from when it was conceived by serial idea generator Biki Mohindra as a vehicle to mentor and enlighten youthful minds through exposure to the ideas and concepts that other successful people and groups have encountered and grappled with before. “SOS is a connection between generations”, said Mohindra, explaining how the two courses work, spread over meetings held at The Houstonian Athletic Club on two Saturdays a month from August to April. Between 10 to 15 people usually go through each class which also feature prominent guest speakers.

With a crowd of guests and former graduates looking on, SOS held a graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 16 for the 2018 class as they marched to the front of the hall and received their accolades. Preeti Bhagiya emceed the event with testimonials from others like her husband Dr. Vijay Bhagiya, Dr. Hiru Mathur and Davina Bhojwani. “I was coasting as things were going well,” said Vijay, “but then I met Biki and he turned things topsy-turvy making me think about bending the rules and finding my own path.”

Preeti is the Chair of SOS’ offshoot new venture to be launched shortly called BIO, which is geared towards the upwardly mobile Indian women. “SOS’ founding principles are LOL or “Life of Learning” to grow ourselves,” she said. Mathur said she backed out of all events after meeting Mohindra “and worked on a strategy to expose our kids to society.” Bhojwani, an entrepreneur with two kids introduced a video of each new graduate relating what they learnt in the course. Mani Subramanian, SOS’ Chair for Community Outreach described the programs that the group has held like the sold-out seminar on surviving spouses and the 4-part financial planning workshops to educate and assist the elderly in grappling with tough life choices.

The self-effacing Mohindra who prefers to stay out of the limelight, was delighted at the growth of the group, noting in his short remarks that “this is a family and every family has parents. You all are the guiding lights for future graduates.” He pointed out that one of the guests had suggested that SOS start a class for those over 60 year of age and that they would take a serious look at doing so.