A Delighful Evening with Radha Mangeshkar and Hrishikesh Ranade

HOUSTON: Houston Maharashtra Mandal hosted another spectacular event of the year, Radha – Hrishikesh Concert, at Berry Center on March 19th, 2017. The enthralled audience was presented with an electrifying performance by the two phenomenal singers, Hrishikesh Ranade and Radha Mangeshkar, and remarkable accompanists, Vikram Bhat, Kedar Paranjage and Vivek Paranjape.

The audience mostly sat captivated during the show as the singers took them on a musical odyssey with songs from the sixties to the latest songs in Hindi and Marathi. Hrishikesh Ranade, an established playback singer in Marathi and Hindi cinema sang some of his signature Marathi songs like, “Kadhi tu” and some old and latest Hindi and songs by Mohammad Rafi, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Arijit Singh. The audience rocked and danced to the likes of Mitwa and Zingat. Radha Mangeshkar, daughter of Hridyanath Mangeshkar who hails from the world famous family of Mangeshkars, sang melodious songs like “Tujhase Naraaz nahee”, “Mera Saya Saath “, “Kahee deep jale kahee din”, and the catchy evergreen Marathi lavani “ Padala piklay ammba”. The concert was enjoyed by all with lots of “once mores” and audience participation.The artists were felicitated with Texas mugs as a remembrance gift.

From stage decoration to lights and sound systems, from front desk to ushering, and babysitting services were managed flawlessly by the dedicated HMM 2017 committee members. A big thankyou to our treasurer Jyotsana Phadke for hosting the artists. HMM 2017 Committee would like to thank all attendees, dedicated HMM volunteers, and Berry Center Staff. Thanks to Vidyadhar Jangale and Alpesh Thotte for taking beautiful memorable photographs of the event. The pictures of the event can be found on our website at www.hmmhouston.org.

Our next event will be “NatyaMahotsava” , showcasing two dramas, a suspense thriller “Teen Payanchi Sharyat” by Suyog, nominated for 6 Zee Gaurav Puraskars, and a light hearted comedy appropriate for all ages drama, “Moruchi Moushi” by Natyagandhar, a North American Drama group on 23rd April 2017 at Berry Center.

For more information and ticket details please visit our website at www.hmmhouston.org