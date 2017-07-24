Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level 2- Home Page

A love affair that saved Portuguese from Mughals

Added by Indo American News on July 24, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

59719528

It was an unusual love affair between a woman of Portuguese origin and a Mughal prince. And such was the intensity of their love that the Portuguese woman, Dona Juliana Dias Da Costa, held sway over Aurangazeb’s son, Shah Alam, and she not only helped safeguard Christians in the then Mughal-ruled India but also assisted in spreading on the faith in Portuguese India.

Juliana Nama, a book by former director of National Museum in Delhi Madhukar Tewari and archivist Raghuraj Singh Chauhan, has for the first time pieced together information from five different languages, including Persian and Portuguese, to bring to light the role of this lady-in-waiting to Shah Alam.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *