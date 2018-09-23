TravelGuzs- Home Page
TRF Home Page
Hotstar – Home Page

A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words!

Added by Indo American News on September 23, 2018.
Saved under Religion
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

RELIGION

By Brahma Kumaris

A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words! – By B.K Swathi

Here, the word “meaningful” is crucial. It refers to a silence that is experienced when we are connected to the Divine Supreme intellect and not the kind of silence where we sulk and stay silent verbally in order to avoid confrontation.

Silence is our true nature and being in silence helps us experience our soul qualities such as truth, love, happiness, peace. It enriches our life with these treasures.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.speakingtree.in

 

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *