A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words!

By Brahma Kumaris

Here, the word “meaningful” is crucial. It refers to a silence that is experienced when we are connected to the Divine Supreme intellect and not the kind of silence where we sulk and stay silent verbally in order to avoid confrontation.

Silence is our true nature and being in silence helps us experience our soul qualities such as truth, love, happiness, peace. It enriches our life with these treasures.

Credit: timesofindia.speakingtree.in