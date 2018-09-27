A Memorable Evening with India’s Favorite Singer Couple, Samir & Dipalee!

By Vanshika Vipin Varma

STAFFORD: Songs are equally enjoyable in one’s own company or in the company of friends, or even strangers for that matter. Such was the aura at the Samir & Dipalee Live in Concert, a musical evening presented by Mousumi Banerjee (MB) Entertainment on Saturday, September 22 at the Old Stafford Civic Center. MB Entertainment launched its first concert in Houston and it was absolutely a mesmerizing one.

Samir Date and Dipalee Somaiya Date, fondly known, as Samir & Dipalee is an energetic singer couple from Bollywood, based in the Indian city of Mumbai. Their admirable capabilities into playback singing have made them win awards in Bollywood and beyond. Samir has showcased his talent in the film industry through his marvelous work with notable artists in the likes of Yash Chopra, Asha Bhosle, Shiv-Hari, Raam Laxman, Sooraj Barjatya, Bappi Lahiri, Suresh Wadkar, Anuradha Paudwal, Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurty, Ekta Kapoor and many others. Samir has offered the hindi film industry beautiful songs in the films Jazbaat, Parampara and Fauj. Not just that, this talented singer has also hosted TV shows. Dipalee, on the other hand, took the music industry by storm right at the tender age of nine years and her fans hold her in high regards even today. She is not just a SAREGAMA Star, but has also bagged 4 government awards. Not once, but twice, she has received accolades from the honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for her attributions in singing. She has also been honored with The Gujarat State Awards for the best playback singer in the years 2004, 2008 and 2009. She lent her melodious voice not just in Hindi films like Ghoonghat, Hum tumpe marte hai, and Rahul, but also sung for many Marathi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, and Rajathani films.

The duo is referred to as ‘India’s favorite singer couple’ and they have a huge fan following across the world. The duo has accomplished over 300 international shows in just a time frame of 4 years, which is applaudable.

Mousumi Banerjee Entertainment Company focuses on Concert Promotion, Talent Promotion and Cultural Event Promotion. Mousumi Banerjee, the CEO of the Company has been making persistent contributions to support non-profit organizations like India House, CRY, SEWA International and is currently holding the prestigious position of a Director of Indo American Charity Foundation (IACF). She has backed up large scale as well as small-scale events all over Houston.

The Samir & Dipalee Live in Concert was one such show and it instilled a lot of excitement amongst the audiences. The emcee for the evening was the very talented Meena Dutt. The singer duo was convoyed by a team of musicians from Mumbai, who were absolutely outstanding. The audiences were seen grooving to the tunes right from start till end of the show. The duo offered a mixed bag of songs right from Mohd. Rafi classics to Arijit Singh’s latest and their melodious voices did justice to all of them. It was invariably a show meant for all age groups.

Audiences went in trance as the duo sang Tu jaane na, Yeh moah moah ke dhaage, mein tenu samjhava ki. To engage the senior audience, old songs such as Rafi Saab’s Chaudvi ka chand, where Samir played the harmonium, Kishore Kumar’s – Rafta rafta, Na tum hame jaano, Dil ka bhavar kare pukaar, Na ja kahi ab na ja, isharo isharo from Kashmir ki kali. Paying respects to Jagjit Singh, they sang baat nikali, and ye daulat bhi le lo.

They beautifully switched over from love songs to fun tracks and then devotional, presenting the Sufi song Maula maula and the popular Ganesha number Deva o deva, marking the 10 day Ganesh festival and also being the day of Ganesh visarjan. The concluding song was a Qawali , Hai agar dushman from the movie Hum kisi se kam nahi.

It was a soulful evening, where every song was sung beautifully. Loud chorus could be heard as the duo sang and the audiences kept requesting for their favorite numbers.

The entire setup including speakers, microphone, video presentation and stage settings were impeccable. The sound system by AD Sounds was flawless.

Mousumi Banerjee shared, “I was very excited about hosting this concert on behalf of my Entertainment Company. It was challenging but I had an amazing experience putting this concert together for the first time. Thanks to the community for their immense support. Thanks to the event sponsors, Amiralli Dodhiya Agent with New York Life, Tara Energy, Embassy Suites by Hilton Houston Energy Corridor, Ali from Desi Window, Umang Mehta from Deep Foods Inc, Roy Photography, Kalith Talison Reflection Media Inc. USA and Official caterer – Amar Indian-European cuisine. The Media Partners included Indo-American News, Radio Dabang 99.5FM, Meena Dutt, KXYZ radio, Shoba Joshi Geetanjali Radio KXYZ 1320, and Masala Radio. Special thanks to Col. Vipin Kumar and Dr. Virendra Mathur from India House for attending the concert. I am glad that the audience enjoyed the concert. The crowd kept asking for more. It is a huge satisfaction knowing that the audience enjoyed. I am looking forward to hosting more events in the near future”.

