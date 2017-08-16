‘A New India By 2022,’ Vows PM Modi On Independence Day: 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his vision for a “New India” in his Independence Day speech from Delhi’s iconic Red Fort today, pledging to build it by 2022, when independent India turns 75. Early in his speech, his shortest in four years at 54 minutes, PM Modi mourned the tragic death of children at a Gorakhpur hospital in the past week and for the lives lost in floods.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com