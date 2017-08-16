Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
‘A New India By 2022,’ Vows PM Modi On Independence Day: 10 Points

Added by Indo American News on August 16, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his vision for a “New India” in his Independence Day speech from Delhi’s iconic Red Fort today, pledging to build it by 2022, when independent India turns 75. Early in his speech, his shortest in four years at 54 minutes, PM Modi mourned the tragic death of children at a Gorakhpur hospital in the past week and for the lives lost in floods.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com

One Response to ‘A New India By 2022,’ Vows PM Modi On Independence Day: 10 Points

  1. Achal August 23, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Looking forward to see a changed India and growing India in coming years 🙂

