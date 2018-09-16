TravelGuzs- Home Page
A record number of Indian Americans are aiming for midterm polls in US

A record number of Indian Americans – 37 — ran for the US Congress this year; 30 were non-incumbent challengers.

The upcoming midterm polls in the US is keeping the activists of Indian American Impact Fund (IAIF) busy these days. The Washington DC-based political action committee, which works with candidates from the community running for the US elections, recently endorsed Anita Malik, the Democratic candidate running for the US Congress to represent Arizona’s 6th Congressional district. It has already endorsed Democrats Aftab Pureval (Ohio), Sri Kulkarni (Texas) and Hiral Tipirneni (Arizona) — all of whom are making first time bids for the Congress.

IAIF only endorses Indian American candidates in US elections. Its backing helps a candidate effectively reach out to the diaspora to raise money and support.

 

