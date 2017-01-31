A school for grannies is making dreams come true in Maharashtra
Grannies aged 60 to 90 head to school at Aajibainchi Shala in Phangane village, Thane district, Maharashtra. (Satish Bate/HT Photos)
Aajibaichi Shala is a school for grandmothers in Thane district, Maharashtra.
Dressed in bright pink saris, the grannies all sit together in a single classroom and learn to write, read and multiply, all in Marathi.
Credit: hindustantimes.com