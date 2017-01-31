Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
HCC- Home Page
Houston Super Bowl- Home Page

A school for grannies is making dreams come true in Maharashtra

Added by Indo American News on January 31, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Grannies aged 60 to 90 head to school at Aajibainchi Shala in Phangane village, Thane district, Maharashtra. (Satish Bate/HT Photos)

Grannies aged 60 to 90 head to school at Aajibainchi Shala in Phangane village, Thane district, Maharashtra. (Satish Bate/HT Photos)

Aajibaichi Shala is a school for grandmothers in Thane district, Maharashtra.

Dressed in bright pink saris, the grannies all sit together in a single classroom and learn to write, read and multiply, all in Marathi.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *