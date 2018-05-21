A Space to Reflect

MFAH- Home Page
May 21, 2018
Hartwig Fischer at the National Museum in Delhi (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The first non-British head of the British Museum since 1866, Hartwig Fischer has received much acclaim for his emphasis on cultural pluralism and redisplay of the permanent collection at the museum to make it more representative of global interconnectedness. He was in Delhi recently to discuss the conceptualisation and execution of the exhibition “India and the World: a History in Nine Stories”, a collaboration between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Delhi’s National Museum and the British Museum. Featuring over 200 objects, the showcase highlights nine seminal moments in the history of India and parallel events in the world. In an interview, Hamburg-born Fischer talks about the need for cooperation between museums, the importance of taking a stance, and engaging with the audience through storytelling.

Credit: indianexpress.com

