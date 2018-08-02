A Summer of Cricket

SUGAR LAND: Sugar Land Youth Cricket Community (SLYCC) recently completed a very successful Summer of Cricket on all fronts. Established in 2013, SLYCC is a non profit (501c3) charity organization that is involved in building a Community of Youth Cricket in the Greater Southwest Houston area including Sugar Land, Richmond, Rosenberg, Missouri City, Stafford and Southwest Harris County. SLYCC offers Cricket coaching programs for girls and boys from the age of 6 through 17 in Taped Tennis ball and Cricket Ball divisions.

This summer the tape ball division took to the flood lit fields at New Territory Sports Complex for a unique open session every Friday night where players could drop in and learn cricket. Coach Owais led this effort, besides teaching – the kids got to enjoy the special night cricket atmosphere and got free snacks as a reward for their performance.

The leather ball divisions took their work a bit more seriously working with Internationally renowned Coach Peter Wellings (Cricket Coaching Americas) at Duhacsek Park participating in various developmental games involving players from all over the USA. The SLYCC 16U Suns team led by Coach Javed Panjwani won the Spring TCCL Youth Championship and the players came of age as they entered the Div III of Houston Cricket League to play with Adults. The summer of boys turning into men! SLYCC Coaches and Parents are proud of these young men. The 11U Comets and the 13U Stars continued their development of individual and team skills in pursuit of becoming better cricketers.

Even SLYCC coaches were busy in the Summer – they were invited to conduct training sessions for Fort Bend ISD’s PE teachers during teacher development sessions. We have hope that we will see Cricket in FBISD soon.

Enrollment at SLYCC is ALWAYS open and we are accepting new players for the fall season. With a firm belief that we WIN or LEARN, SLYCC provides a fun, informative and disciplinarian way for kids (and Parents) to enjoy Cricket.

Being a charity organization, we are always thankful to our sponsors – MED MAVINS (Ajay Bhora), New York Life (Amiralli Dodhiya), Dr Amir & Fatima Khan of Houston Animal Hospital, Sanjiv Khanna of Bombay Pizza, Uzair Ahmed of Al Rayyan Travels, Abdul Rehman of Regency Auto Repair and Indo American News as media partners.

SLYCC can be contacted at slycc1@gmail.com or 713 884 6864.