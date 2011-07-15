A Surprise Houston Visit by Guru to a Tumultuous Welcome
By Jawahar Malhotra
HOUSTON: With very little notice and much less fanfare, the present guru of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas (Punjab), Baba Gurinder Singh, paid a surprise visit to Houston and was welcomed by nearly 1,000 adherents to the faith this past Saturday, July 9. The program was a daylong affair, starting from 10 in the morning and was pulled together by a huge number of volunteers who had been given an inkling that a dignitary would pay a visit.
Gurinder Singh, who is lovingly called Babaji by his followers, gave a satang (discourse) which lasted over 90 minutes and included a question and answer session. The Satang was held in north Waller County at the Science of the Soul Study Center and the main hall was full to capacity with followers not only from the Houston area but also from all over Texas and several other states and other countries as well.
The Center is situated in the on a 120-acre lot that was acquired in 2007 in the Kickapoo Preserve subdivision. Since then, work has been going on to build a single-story, approximately 15,000 sf metal building that looks like a barn. The now almost complete building can seat 1,000 people and is surrounded by what were once lush ranches but is still a very quiet place where one can meditate.
Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) is a philosophical organization based on the spiritual teachings of all religions and dedicated to a process of inner development under the guidance of a spiritual teacher. RSSB’s main centre is Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, named after its founder who settled there in the late 1800’s. Located in Punjab, the ‘Dera’ is a self-contained community with 6,000 residents.
Radha Soami means ‘lord of the soul’, satsang describes a group that seeks truth, and Beas refers to the town near which the main centre is located in northern India. RSSB was established in India in 1891 and gradually began spreading to other countries. Today RSSB holds meetings in more than 90 countries worldwide.
The philosophy teaches a personal path of spiritual development which includes a vegetarian diet, abstinence from intoxicants, a moral way of life and the practice of daily meditation. There are no rituals, ceremonies, hierarchies or mandatory contributions, nor are there compulsory gatherings. Members need not give up their cultural identity or religious preference to follow this path.
At the core of the RSSB philosophy is a belief that there is a spiritual purpose to human life – to experience the divinity of God who resides in all of us so that we realize that there is only one God and we are all expressions of his love.
Central to the RSSB philosophy is a spiritual teacher who explains the purpose of life and guides and instructs members in a method of spirituality based on a daily meditation practice. The present teacher is Baba Gurinder Singh, who lives with his family at the main centre in northern India.
There are 22 other Science of the Soul Study Centers worldwide, with 3 on the US mainland, one in Hawaii and two in Canada. The other US centers are located in New York City, Petaluma, California and Fayettville, North Carolina. The Houston Science of the Soul Study Center is located at 24689 N. Kickapoo Rd. in Waller County.
Visit www.rssb.org for more details.
Thank you, Jawahar Malhotra, for your very well-written and informative article about Baba Gurinder Singh Ji’s recent visit to Houston. It really explained the philosophy in a simple but elegant way. It was also amazing to see how far along you are with the site. It’s beautiful, and typical of the understated and blend-in-with-the-surroundings design of the others at Petaluma and Fayetteville. I hope one day in the not too distant future to be able to visit you there from our Sangat here in Sedona, Arizona. Again, many thanks, Netta Pfeifer
Thank you fo your contribution to our suffeing socieity as means of contribution to an often confused communtiy at large, with a message that spirituality is a means fo discovering that you are where you should be and that the footprints in the sand are truly the means of prortaying that common good. God is whth you always…Remember and be at peace
Thank you very much for this information, anything about Baba ji is most welcome, it reminds of Satguru.Thanks & regards
Radhasoami Ji.
It is very nice of you inform friends, so ppl who do ot know about this centre can have and get benefits fro this science of soul.
Its really a grace of Babaji………to reach the sangat, who cannot visit Beas.
Last week of July Babaji is visiting Uganda as well, thee are Ugandans more satsangies than our of Indian Nation….but they are so loving, I lived there for about 10 years and have seen their love for the Master.
Thanks once again, Malhotra ji.
malhotra sir firstly aap ko radha soami ji & then Thank you, for your very well-written and informative article about Baba Ji’s recent visit to Houston. It really great experiance
Many thanx Mr Malhotra for the update. We will certainly appreciate, if u could send some of the questions & answers from the session undertaken by Baba Ji. Nice update & gives overall view of RSSB activities at Houston for the new seekers as well.
Regards,
Mukesh
Thank you so much for informing us about BABAJI I really appreciate your afford .please .please send us some of the question & answers.
regards
Renu
thanku bhai information ke liye .mujhe aaj tak itna nahi pta tha baba ji ke bare me . Waise mai beas se kuch dur hi rheta ho .aur jab se me 1 saal ka tha jabse meri mummy mujhe waha(beas) lejati hai. Mai abhi june me waha gaya tha
thanks a million nay thing concering Babajee day and night is welcome.God bless RS
RS greetings love u.all keep in touch.
It is very nice of you inform friends………..malhotra sir sir radhda soami ji .babaq ji bless to all………………
Radhasoami ji to all with folded hands…Thanks for sharing this..It is very nice…:)
Thank you Mr. Malhotra for this master piece. It is always a nice feeling to read any article about our master. As Huzuur Maharaj Ji use to say “ghadi, do ghadi, ghanta do ghante; mubarak hai” so its a moment of joy and many congratulation especially to satsangis of Houston for this lifetime experience. Looking for the next article with details of Q&A session. Radha soami..
Thank u very much for informing us about Babaji…Thank u so much…
I enjoyed reading the article, its so nice to hear from fellow satsangi’s, Thank you so much
please keep writing this type of articles.It will boosts one’s soul.
Baba ji Radha soami.Radha soami all of you.
Please let me know if there is weekly satsang at Kickapoo road. Date/day and time may b informed. Where is nearest satsang ghar near sugarland(Houston). Day/time of satsang.