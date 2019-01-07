A Train to Leh from Delhi, that’s right!

Direct train from Delhi to Leh

Yes, you read that right! You will soon be able to enjoy a train ride from Delhi to Leh. This would, in all probability, be the highest rail route in the world, and another gem in India’s crown. A mammoth project, the proposed project will cost a staggering INR 83,360 crores and will let you reach Leh from Delhi via train in a mere 20 hours as compared to the current duration of 40 hours.Furthermore, travellers will be able to take a train right till Leh rather than Jammu. If you fancy a ride on the proposed rail line, here is more information on the same.*Images used in the story are representational, as the project is still in the pipeline.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com