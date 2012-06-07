A Universal Temple-Shree Madan Dham

HOUSTON: At 5645 Hillcroft, Suite 312, Houston, TX 77036, there is a small temple called, Shree Madan Dham or Shree Madanji Mandir. On May 22, Tuesday, the temple was opened to the public after an inauguration ceremony.

The person behind the inception of this temple is S. Indravadan Trivedi, popularly known as Masterji, because he taught Kathak, Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam before, at what used to be known as the Jhankar School of Dance. According to him, that was one of his life projects which is now complete. He has now transitioned to the spiritual path following his Guru, Shree Madan whose main ashram, Shree Madan Dham is near the Nangal dam in Durbar, Manakpur, in Himachal Pradesh. Now Trivedi is known as Devji Prabhu.

In Devji’s temple there are no deities or idols. According to Devji Prabhu, his Guru who he believes to be the incarnation of Lord Shiva lives in the mountains and in order to bring the peace of that ambience down to everyday life in Houston, Devji conceived the idea of this temple.

In Devji’s words, Shree Madan is an incarnation of Lord Shiva and in this temple, his picture is at the center flanked by the pictures of Shree Jyoti Shakti who he believes to be an incarnation of Lord Ganesha, and Mata Roopvati who is to him, the incarnation of the Goddess Parvati.

Devji said that the whole concept behind this temple is to simply spread peace, wellness and positive spirit to all. Therefore all are welcome to the temple regardless of their religion, race or community. He said that if one has a long standing wish or desire, this temple would be a wonderful place to sincerely connect with that desire, and make a heartfelt and sincere wish towards realizing it. Apparently the powers of his Guru, Shree Madan and the aura of the energies in the temple will enable that desire to become a reality.

Devji Prabhu says that in conformance with the regular routine and pattern of functioning of the main Shree Madan Dham in Nangal, he gives discourses every evening at 7:00, on matters of spirituality and philosophy.

Apparently, the fundamental philosophy of this temple is that there is only one God and each person/soul, (Atma) can find the God within themselves, in an effort to unite with the higher consciousness of the universe, (the Paramatma), when their energies are channelized in the right direction.

Devji says that his Guru Shree Madan’s efforts is not to form new religions or seperate people by means of religious boundaries, but to break these very boundaries to unite and weave the whole human race, despite differences, into one single fabric.

Apparently their aim is to promote the idea of ‘Universal Brotherhood’ which they term Vishnu-Bandhutva, which means forging friendships and ties with human beings as one would with the supreme being. They believe that such a committed endeavor will bring people together, promoting peace and wellness for all – Loka Samastha Sukhino Bhavantu.

Deviji’s Guru, Shree Madan was apparently born on Oct 22, 1947. Shree Madan Dham in Nangal, India, is a Practical Training Center of Spiritual Education. Devji said that he derives inspiration from his Guru and would like to make the Shree Madan Mandir in Houston a spiritual education center, just like the main ashram.

Devji also teaches Yoga Mudra during the weekends – Saturdays 9-10am and 4-5pm, and Sundays 10-11am and 5-6pm. These Yoga Mudra classes are not priced. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and contribute whatever they can for the class.