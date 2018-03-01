AAA Texas Journey Magazine Features Meenakshi Temple in Current Issue

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: You know that the Indian community in Texas has arrived when a popular statewide travel magazine features one of its iconic landmarks in its pages.

The March/April issue of the bimonthly Texas Journey magazine published by the AAA of Texas features a full-page pictorial and brief write up by Cynthia J. Drake entitled “A Passage to India”. Although the temple has been noted before in other travel brochures from the Greater Houston Visitors and Tourist Board, this statewide exposure is sure to bring more visits to the institution in Pearland.

Drake suggests visiting during the 10-day Chitirai festival in April so the temple should gear up for tourists curious to learn more about India.