Aadhaar to be mandatory for income tax returns, getting PAN

The government on Tuesday proposed making Aadhaar, the unique number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India, mandatory for filing of income-tax returns as well as for obtaining and retaining the permanent account number (PAN). It also proposed making cash transactions above Rs2 lakh illegal, reducing the limit from the earlier proposed one of Rs3 lakh, as per the official amendments to the finance bill 2017 moved by the government.

Credit: www.livemint.com