Aamir Khan on MeToo: Kiran and I have decided if there are enough reasons to doubt, we would not engage with the person

Aamir Khan on Sunday graced the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6. On the show, Aamir and host Karan Johar talked about the MeToo movement. In the wake of the MeToo movement, Aamir had released a statement saying he and Kiran will not associate themselves with anyone who has been accused of sexual harassment.

Karan started the conversation stating how the movement was necessary to clean up the industry. He said, “As an individual, I think that it is the right thing to have happened to any industry, not just the film fraternity. I think so because there was a certain clean-up required, a certain shift in attitude required and I think the women who are speaking up are empowered. I know how Kiran has a group of female filmmakers that have started a movement together and I know you put out something as well. What do you have to say about it with everything that is going on?”

Credit: indianexpress.com